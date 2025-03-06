Kazakhstan railways plots key track expansion at Tobol station in 2025

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 6. Railway workers from the Kostanay branch of Kazakhstan Railways' main network plan to build additional tracks in the even-numbered reception-departure yard of the Kazakhtsan’s Tobol station in 2025, Trend reports via Kazakh Railways.

According to the information, additional reception-departure tracks will increase the capacity of the station. Currently, the even-numbered receiving-dispatching yard of the station has 13 tracks for passing passenger trains from Kartaly, Zhitikara, receiving freight trains from Kartaly, Zhitikara, Astana, Mailino, as well as dispatching trains to Astana, Mailino, Zhitikara.

The branch plans to overhaul more than 67 kilometers of track on the Shokkaragai - Kunshash, Kunshash - Karagalinskaya, and Tobol - Pritobolskaya sections as part of the modernization of the region's railway infrastructure this year.

In the course of the summer track works, heavy and medium tracks will be repaired, switches will be replaced, and rail joints will be lengthened.

A total of 34 kilometers of fencing will be constructed on the Karagalinskaya - Basagash, Kushmurun - Amankaragai, and Tobol - Pereleski sections to prevent animal access to the railway tracks.