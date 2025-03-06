President of Egypt to pay visit to Uzbekistan

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Uzbekistan Materials 6 March 2025 15:50 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Kamol Ismailov
TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 6. President of Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi will visit Uzbekistan, marking a new era in bilateral relations, Trend reports.

The news follows a meeting between President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Egypt’s Ambassador Tamer Fathi, where he presented his credentials to the president.

During the meeting, the president of Uzbekistan articulated that Egypt serves as a steadfast ally for Uzbekistan within the geopolitical landscape of the Middle East.

The potential for synergistic initiatives and collaborative ventures across sectors including energy, chemistry, agriculture, geology, tourism, textiles, and additional industries featuring Egypt’s premier entities and corporations was underscored.

Concurrently, systematic diplomatic dialogues are conducted between the two nations. In the previous fiscal cycle, the Intergovernmental Commission convened, alongside the execution of three pivotal business forums, all of which were executed with notable efficacy. Synergistic collaboration among preeminent enterprises from both nations is experiencing significant growth.

