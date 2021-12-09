Russia detects 30,209 daily COVID-19 cases

Russia has registered 30,209 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, with the total number of infections reaching 9,925,806 cases, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

According to the crisis center, the relative increase of new infections is at the level of 0.3%.

In the past 24-hour period, 2,111 new cases were uncovered in St. Petersburg, along with 1,616 new infections in the Moscow Region and 749 infections in the Samara Region. Also, during this timeframe, 729 new cases were discovered in the Krasnoyarsk Region and 690 new cases were detected in the Perm Region.

All in all, at present, 1,001,941 patients are still undergoing treatment in Russia.