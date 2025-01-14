Russian-Armenian relations stand complicated at present - FM (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 14. Russian-Armenian relations are complicated at this stage, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference on the results of Russia's diplomatic activities in 2024, Trend reports.

"As for today's relations, they are complicated at the official level," Lavrov noted.

In recent years, Armenian officials have repeatedly criticized Russia. Specifically, Armenia froze its participation in the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), and the longstanding presence of Russian border guards at the capital's airport, which had been ongoing since 1992, was terminated.

Following a meeting between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin in early October last year, Armenia announced that Russian border guards would leave the checkpoint at the border with Iran.