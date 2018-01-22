Afrin operation not to affect economy: Turkish PM

Turkey’s economy would not be affected by military operation in northwestern Afrin region of Syria, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said Sunday, Anadolu reported.

Speaking during his visit to the construction site of Canakkale 1915 Bridge in northwestern Canakkale province, Yildirim said operation in Afrin is just like Operation Euphrates Shield.

Operation Euphrates Shield began in August 2016 and ended in late March 2017 to improve security, support coalition forces and eliminate the terror threat along the Turkish border.

“Turkey’s economy is not an economy which will be affected by these kinds of small operations,” the premier said.

Turkey on Saturday launched Operation Olive Branch to remove PKK/KCK/PYD-YPG and Daesh terror groups from Afrin.

The operation was being carried out under the framework of Turkey’s rights based on international law, UN Security Council’s decisions, self-defense rights under the UN charter and respect to Syria's territorial integrity, the Turkish General Staff has said.

The military also said only terrorist targets were being destroyed and "utmost importance" was being given to not harm any civilian.

The PYD/PKK is the Syrian offshoot of the PKK terrorist group, which has been designated a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU.

