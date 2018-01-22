Afrin operation not to affect economy: Turkish PM

22 January 2018 00:12 (UTC+04:00)

Turkey’s economy would not be affected by military operation in northwestern Afrin region of Syria, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said Sunday, Anadolu reported.

Speaking during his visit to the construction site of Canakkale 1915 Bridge in northwestern Canakkale province, Yildirim said operation in Afrin is just like Operation Euphrates Shield.

Operation Euphrates Shield began in August 2016 and ended in late March 2017 to improve security, support coalition forces and eliminate the terror threat along the Turkish border.

“Turkey’s economy is not an economy which will be affected by these kinds of small operations,” the premier said.

Turkey on Saturday launched Operation Olive Branch to remove PKK/KCK/PYD-YPG and Daesh terror groups from Afrin.

The operation was being carried out under the framework of Turkey’s rights based on international law, UN Security Council’s decisions, self-defense rights under the UN charter and respect to Syria's territorial integrity, the Turkish General Staff has said.

The military also said only terrorist targets were being destroyed and "utmost importance" was being given to not harm any civilian.

The PYD/PKK is the Syrian offshoot of the PKK terrorist group, which has been designated a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
UN Security Council to discuss Syria on Monday
Other News 21 January 22:23
Turkey: 2 arrested for promoting PKK terrorist group
Turkey 21 January 21:48
Turkish jets destroy 45 terror targets in Syria's Afrin
Turkey 21 January 20:20
One killed, dozens injured after rocket fired from YPG-held Afrin hits Turkey's Reyhanli
Turkey 21 January 18:38
Iran voices concerns over Turkey’s military operation in Syria
Politics 21 January 18:14
Turkish army says 153 terror targets hit in Afrin op.
Turkey 21 January 15:17
Azerbaijan fully understands Turkey’s security concerns against terror threat - Foreign Ministry
Politics 21 January 14:56
Turkey expands list of blocked Forex platforms
Economy news 21 January 12:50
Turkey sends special forces, tanks to border with Syria
Turkey 21 January 11:55
January 20 events are war crime – editor-in-chief of Turkish newspaper
Politics 21 January 11:27
Syria army retakes Abu Duhur airfield controlled by militants since 2015
Arab World 21 January 11:08
Operation Olive Branch launched in Syria's Afrin
Turkey 20 January 19:45
Jeddah to host emergency meeting of OIC FMs
Other News 20 January 11:30
Turkish FM to visit Iraq
Turkey 20 January 11:05
Bus crashes in Turkey: 13 dead, 42 injured (PHOTO)
Turkey 20 January 09:25
Turkey commits €25M in grants to co-finance EBRD-led projects
Economy news 20 January 09:16
Fitch Ratings closes office in Turkey
Economy news 19 January 16:21
Prisoners in Turkey to wear single-type uniform
Turkey 19 January 15:22