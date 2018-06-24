Turkish Air Force neutralizes 15 PKK militants

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 23

Turkish airstrikes neutralized seven PKK terrorists in Zap, northern Iraq and border regions near the southeastern Turkish province of Hakkari on Saturday, the country's General Staff, according to Turkish media.

Separately, four other terrorists were neutralized in Hakkari's Yuksekova district by an airstrike, said the Hakkari Governor's Office.

The four terrorists were spotted by an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV).

The statement said that one of the four terrorists was a so-called senior responsible person within the PKK.

Earlier it was reported that within the operation against PKK in northern Iraq, the Turkish military moved deep into Iraqi territory by 73 kilometers.

The country’s Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said earlier that Turkey has 11 military bases in northern Iraq, which greatly facilitate the fight against PKK.

The conflict between Turkey and the PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has lasted more than 25 years, claiming more than 40,000 lives. The PKK is recognized as a terrorist organization by the UN and the EU.

