Turkish Air Force neutralizes 15 PKK militants

24 June 2018 01:43 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 23

Trend:

Turkish airstrikes neutralized seven PKK terrorists in Zap, northern Iraq and border regions near the southeastern Turkish province of Hakkari on Saturday, the country's General Staff, according to Turkish media.

Separately, four other terrorists were neutralized in Hakkari's Yuksekova district by an airstrike, said the Hakkari Governor's Office.

The four terrorists were spotted by an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV).

The statement said that one of the four terrorists was a so-called senior responsible person within the PKK.

Earlier it was reported that within the operation against PKK in northern Iraq, the Turkish military moved deep into Iraqi territory by 73 kilometers.

The country’s Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said earlier that Turkey has 11 military bases in northern Iraq, which greatly facilitate the fight against PKK.

The conflict between Turkey and the PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has lasted more than 25 years, claiming more than 40,000 lives. The PKK is recognized as a terrorist organization by the UN and the EU.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
PM Abadi, Sadr alliance brings Iraq government closer
Other News 01:14
Iraq bombs meeting of Islamic State leaders in Syria: military
Other News 23 June 21:33
National Gymnastics Arena in Baku has positive aura: Turkish gymnast
Society 23 June 19:56
Turkish Air Force neutralizes 15 PKK militants
World 23 June 01:03
Turkey doubts US to be able to withdraw all weapons from PYD/YPG
Turkey 22 June 17:47
Turkish Air Force conducting military operation in northern Iraq
Turkey 22 June 17:03
PKK leaders often hide in Iran – Turkish Foreign Minister
Politics 22 June 16:11
Ministers of OPEC countries start talks on adjusting oil production cut quotas
Oil&Gas 22 June 14:27
Turkey visited by over 11 million tourists within 5 months
Tourism 22 June 10:28
President of Turkey to announce merger of number of ministries after election
Turkey 22 June 09:49
Ankara police prevent terrorist attack in Turkey
Turkey 22 June 09:44
U.S. spending bill would halt transfer of F-35s to Turkey
Turkey 22 June 04:06
Turkey reveals date of PYD/YPG withdrawal from Syria’s Manbij
Turkey 21 June 17:52
Road accident in Turkey leaves several dead, injured
Turkey 21 June 16:56
US completely lost confidence of Turkish people - PM
Turkey 21 June 14:20
Turkey conducting operations on border with Iran
Turkey 21 June 11:52
Russia is neighbor of Turkey, not US - PM
Turkey 21 June 10:10
Turkey to build wind power plants at sea, says minister
Oil&Gas 21 June 09:57