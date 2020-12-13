Int'l markets' October demand for Turkish jewelry drops in 10M2020

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 13

Turkey’s export of jewelry to international markets decreased by 8.2 percent in the past ten months of 2020, compared to the same period of 2019, making up $3.1 billion, Turkish Trade Ministry told Trend.

Export of Turkish jewelry made up 2.3 percent of the country’s total export from January through October 2020.

According to the ministry, in October 2020, Turkey exported jewelry worth over $692.7 million abroad, which is 1.6 times more than in the same month of last year.

In October of this year, Turkey’s export of jewelry to international markets amounted to 4 percent of the country’s total export.

"During the last twelve months, from October 2019 through October 2020, Turkey exported jewelry exceeding $3.8 billion," added the ministry.