Turkey sees decline in number of real estates bought by Azerbaijani citizens in 1Q2021

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 15

Trend:

Azerbaijani citizens purchased 251 real estate properties in Turkey from January through March 2021, which is 33 properties less compared to the same period of 2020, Trend reports with reference to the Turkish State Authority on Land Cadastre and Real Estate Purchase and Sale.

In March 2021, Azerbaijani citizens purchased 106 real estate properties in Turkey, which is 11 properties more compared to March 2020, said the authority’s report.

According to the report, a total of 111,241 properties were sold in Turkey in March 2021, which is 2.4 percent more compared to the same month of 2020.

In the reporting month, 4,248 real estate properties were sold to foreigners in Turkey, which is 39.9 percent more compared to the same month of 2020.

By late 2020, Azerbaijani citizens purchased 1,279 real estate properties in Turkey.