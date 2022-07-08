Erdogan, Herzog discuss Türkiye-Israel relations

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Israeli President Isaac Herzog discussed Türkiye-Israel relations in a phone call on Thursday, the Presidential Communications Directorate said, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

Herzog called Erdogan to extend greetings on the occasion of the Qurban Bayram (Eid al-Adha), the statement said.

The Turkish president also said he hopes the Muslim holiday brings peace and serenity to both countries, the region and the world as a whole.

Both leaders also expressed determination to focus on a positive agenda and further enhance bilateral relations.

In recent months, the two regional powers have sought a rapprochement after nearly a decade of broken ties.

Israel's presidency is traditionally a ceremonial post but Herzog, a veteran of the left-wing Labor Party, has taken on a high-profile diplomatic role.