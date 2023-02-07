Turkish Airlines to evacuate about 900 people from earthquake zone

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. Turkish Airlines (THY) will evacuate about 900 people from Türkiye's Adiyaman, which was also affected by the earthquake, Chairman of the Board of THY Ahmet Bolat said at a briefing, Trend reports.

"Tomorrow 240 flights will be organized. 1,300 tons of humanitarian aid will be delivered to the regions," he added.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that three more earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Türkiye. As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.

According to the latest data, as a result of the earthquake, 4,544 people were killed, 26,721 people were injured, and 5,775 buildings were destroyed.