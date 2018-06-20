US quits 'biased' UN human rights council

The US has pulled out of the United Nations Human Rights Council, BBC News reported.

The body is "hypocritical and self-serving" and "makes a mockery of human rights", said Nikki Haley, the US envoy to the UN.

Ms Haley last year accused the council of "chronic anti-Israel bias" and said the US was reviewing its membership.

Formed in 2006, the Geneva-based council has been criticised for allowing countries with questionable human rights records to be members.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres, in a statement released through his spokesman, said he would have "much preferred" the US to remain in the council.

The UN human rights commissioner, Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein, called the US withdrawal "disappointing, if not really surprising, news".

The move comes amid intense criticism over the Trump administration's policy of separating child migrants from their parents at the US-Mexico border.

