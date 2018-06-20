US quits 'biased' UN human rights council

20 June 2018 02:55 (UTC+04:00)

The US has pulled out of the United Nations Human Rights Council, BBC News reported.

The body is "hypocritical and self-serving" and "makes a mockery of human rights", said Nikki Haley, the US envoy to the UN.

Ms Haley last year accused the council of "chronic anti-Israel bias" and said the US was reviewing its membership.

Formed in 2006, the Geneva-based council has been criticised for allowing countries with questionable human rights records to be members.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres, in a statement released through his spokesman, said he would have "much preferred" the US to remain in the council.

The UN human rights commissioner, Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein, called the US withdrawal "disappointing, if not really surprising, news".

The move comes amid intense criticism over the Trump administration's policy of separating child migrants from their parents at the US-Mexico border.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
China's state media warns of trade war with US
US 19 June 06:58
1 reportedly dead, 20 injured as two people open fire at New Jersey art festival
US 17 June 17:41
Defense Ministry of Turkey says US actions "dangerous and suspicious"
Turkey 14 June 16:47
President: Turkmenistan ready to strengthen friendly ties with US
Turkmenistan 14 June 11:23
US Federal Reserve System raised its base rate again
Economy news 13 June 23:32
Iran exports ice cream to US
Business 13 June 19:16
Trump, Abe agree to 'consult closely' after Singapore summit
US 12 June 08:35
Trump tells Kim a 'terrific relationship' beckons as summit begins
US 12 June 06:44
Trump, Kim meet for historic U.S.-North Korea meeting
US 12 June 05:33
Kim Jong-un invites Trump to Pyongyang for second round of summit
US 11 June 07:42
Four teens shot at graduation party in U.S. state of North Carolina
US 11 June 06:22
Daughter of US envoy to Russia apologizes for calling Trump, Kim "Dictators"
US 11 June 05:12
US F-15 fighter jet crashes into sea off Okinawa
World 11 June 03:50
EU will act against U.S. tariffs on steel, aluminum: Merkel
Europe 11 June 01:30
Germany accuses Trump of destroying trust with G7 tweets
US 11 June 00:17
Iran exports ice cream to US
Business 9 June 19:29
Putin expects dialogue with Trump to be constructive
Russia 9 June 09:43
One US soldier killed, 4 others injured in Somalia
US 9 June 05:45