Thousands march for 'Families Belong Together' rallies in US

Tens of thousands of people descended on cities from coast-to-coast Saturday in "Families Belong Together" rallies to protest the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" immigration policy that left more than 2,000 children separated from their parents at the US-Mexico border, USA Today reported.

In the nation's capital, thousands poured into Lafayette Square, across from the White House, to chant “We care” and “No Trump, No KKK, No Fascist USA.”

Protesters waved signs in English and Spanish. The slogan on one English sign demanded, “Where are the children?”

One sign, sounding like a mother's stern rebuke, read in Spanish, “Trump te calmas o te calmo.” Translation: "Calm down, Trump, or I will calm you down."

Another sign said, “Melania & Ivanka, stop the child abuse.”

While President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump avoided the chants in Washington, the protests followed them to their weekend retreat in Bedminster, N.J.

Only a few miles from Trump National Golf Course, more than 100 protesters lined the side of a major New Jersey highway waving anti-Trump signs and chanting, “Where are the children!”

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news