Thousands march for 'Families Belong Together' rallies in US

30 June 2018 20:55 (UTC+04:00)

Tens of thousands of people descended on cities from coast-to-coast Saturday in "Families Belong Together" rallies to protest the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" immigration policy that left more than 2,000 children separated from their parents at the US-Mexico border, USA Today reported.

In the nation's capital, thousands poured into Lafayette Square, across from the White House, to chant “We care” and “No Trump, No KKK, No Fascist USA.”

Protesters waved signs in English and Spanish. The slogan on one English sign demanded, “Where are the children?”

One sign, sounding like a mother's stern rebuke, read in Spanish, “Trump te calmas o te calmo.” Translation: "Calm down, Trump, or I will calm you down."

Another sign said, “Melania & Ivanka, stop the child abuse.”

While President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump avoided the chants in Washington, the protests followed them to their weekend retreat in Bedminster, N.J.

Only a few miles from Trump National Golf Course, more than 100 protesters lined the side of a major New Jersey highway waving anti-Trump signs and chanting, “Where are the children!”

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Brazil's FM to visit U.S. to reunite families separated at border
World 00:29
U.S. among 10 most dangerous countries for women: poll
US 28 June 08:22
Trump to meet with Italian prime minister at White House
World 28 June 05:50
Pompeo: Trump believes Russia participating in geostrategic meetings inevitable
US 28 June 00:55
Trump says will meet Putin around time of his trip to Europe
US 27 June 23:15
Putin: US-Russia relations not in “best state”
Russia 27 June 22:36
Turkey rejects US ban on Iran oil purchases
Turkey 27 June 21:48
Explosion reported at hospital in Gatesville, Texas
US 27 June 06:32
Novak says discussed future US-Russia energy cooperation with Perry
Russia 27 June 04:52
US plans to arm B-52 with ‘mother of all bombs’
US 26 June 23:22
US pushing allies to cut Iran oil purchase to zero by November
Nuclear Program 26 June 22:14
Supreme Court poised to rule on Trump travel ban, other cases
US 25 June 17:40
Jogger crosses US-Canada border by mistake, is held for two weeks in detention centre
US 25 June 07:42
US 'indefinitely' suspends select military exercises with S. Korea
US 23 June 04:14
North Korea blowing up nuclear, missile test sites, Trump claims
US 22 June 03:47
At Least 8 Killed After US-Led Coalition Airstrikes in Deir Ez-Zor
US 22 June 01:42
Russia is neighbor of Turkey, not US - PM
Turkey 21 June 10:10
US quits 'biased' UN human rights council
US 20 June 02:55