White House adviser says India must lower tariffs on U.S. products

18 December 2019 18:05 (UTC+04:00)

The United States is “engaged” with India on trade issues but wants India to lower its tariffs, White House trade and economic adviser Peter Navarro said on Wednesday, Trend with reference to Reuters reports.

“We’re engaged with India,” Navarro told Fox Business Network in an interview.

“We’ve got to get India ... to lower their tariffs and make nice with their trade,” he added.

The two countries have been locked in trade disputes for months, slapping higher tariffs on each other’s products, including steel.

India’s trade minister in October said the broad outlines of a deal had been worked out, but Navarro on Wednesday gave no details about where talks or any U.S.-India trade agreement stood.

U.S. President Donald Trump and his administration have notched two long-sought trade wins this month, finalizing a long-sought pact with Mexico and Canada and announcing plans to ink a “phase one” trade deal with China next month.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
U.S. agency upgrades probe into 1.7 million GM vehicles
US 17 December 18:37
Oil prices fall as investors seek clarity on U.S.-China trade deal
Oil&Gas 16 December 11:20
Dozens injured as activists clash with Delhi police in citizenship law protests
Other News 16 December 08:41
China and U.S. should continue trade talks, remove tariffs: stats bureau
China 16 December 08:05
Turkey may close Incirlik Air Base, Kurecik radar station if deemed necessary
Turkey 16 December 02:07
China suspends planned tariffs scheduled for December 15 on some U.S. goods
China 16 December 00:39
Latest
Iran's home appliance products lack quality standards
Business 19:14
Citizens of Iran, Iraq purchase over 11,000 real estates in Turkey
Turkey 18:58
Azerbaijani company discloses timeframe for implementation of project in Uzbekistan
Economy 18:56
BP to close two platforms in Azerbaijan for planned maintenance
Oil&Gas 18:52
Turkey exports $80M worth of electrical goods to Kazakhstan
Turkey 18:42
SOCAR discloses preliminary results for oil production as of 2019
Oil&Gas 18:37
China-Uzbekistan JV to buy Baker Hughes, Siemens air filters via tender
Tenders 18:37
Digital Kazakhstan program brings Kazakhstan income worth over $1.5B
ICT 18:36
Car production grows in Azerbaijan in 11 months of 2019
Transport 18:36