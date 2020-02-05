American, United suspending U.S. flights to and from Hong Kong through February 20

5 February 2020 04:58 (UTC+04:00)

American Airlines Group (AAL.O) and United Airlines (UAL.O) on Tuesday both said they are suspending all flights to and from Hong Kong, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Hong Kong reported its first coronavirus death on Tuesday, the second outside mainland China. An American Airlines spokeswoman said the airline’s suspension of its Hong Kong flights to and from Los Angeles and Dallas had begun on Tuesday and would continue through Feb. 20.

United Airlines said in response to a drop in demand it would also suspend flights through Feb. 20. The carrier’s last U.S. flight to Hong Kong will depart San Francisco on Wednesday and the last return flight to San Francisco from Hong Kong will depart on Friday.

The announcements mean no U.S. carriers will be flying passenger flights to Hong Kong after this week.

U.S. government restrictions on flights and people who have visited mainland China that took effect Sunday have not impacted Hong Kong. On Friday, American Airlines suspended its flights to and from mainland China through March 27.

United Airlines said on Monday it was moving up its suspension of U.S.-bound flights from mainland China by one day to Tuesday. United said it still plans to resume flights to and from China on March 28.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Hong Kong reports first coronavirus death as hospital workers escalate strike
Other News 4 February 07:30
U.S. whipping up panic, China says, as markets recoil from virus
China 4 February 03:01
Two homemade bombs found on train in Hong Kong: police
China 3 February 04:15
Pompeo arrives in Tashkent to take part in C5+1 ministerial meeting
US 2 February 20:53
Pompeo calls Kazakhstan reliable partner of U.S.
Kazakhstan 2 February 19:34
Georgia, US and Israel strengthen agricultural cooperation
Business 2 February 11:50
Latest
Venezuela's inflation tumbles to 9,586% in 2019: central bank
Other News 04:24
Macy's to close 125 stores, cut more than 2,000 jobs
US 03:14
Nike warns of financial impact from coronavirus outbreak
US 02:26
Bloomberg to double TV spending, expand staff after Democrats' Iowa caucus chaos
US 01:28
Intercontinental Exchange offers to buy eBay
US 00:41
Joint peace efforts damaged by attack on Turkish army in Syria - Erdogan says
Turkey 4 February 23:43
China virus claims second life off mainland, Macau casinos told to close
China 4 February 22:49
Russia accuses Norway of restricting its activities on Arctic islands
Russia 4 February 21:51
Major residential complex project expected to be launched in one of Azerbaijani cities
Construction 4 February 20:59