Moderna COVID-19 vaccine plant in France gets approval

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) on Friday approved a new manufacturing site in France for the production of Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

The site at Monts will be operated by Recipharm and produce the finished product, the EMA's committee for human medicines (CHMP) said.

Earlier this month, the CHMP approved two new sites in the United States to produce both active substance and the finished product for Moderna's vaccine.

It expects these moves to allow production of an additional one million to two million vials of ready-to-use vaccine for the European Union market every month.

Moderna already has a deal with Thermo Fisher Scientific's commercial manufacturing site in Greenville, North Carolina that will support production of "hundreds of millions" of doses.