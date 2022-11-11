Trump says he is ‘looking into the future’ after midterm elections

Former US President Donald Trump believes that he did a great job during the recent midterm elections and is now looking into the future, as he himself said in a post on his Truth Social platform, Trend reports citing TASS.

"For those many people that are being fed the fake narrative by the corrupt media that I am angry about the midterms, don’t believe it. I am not at all angry, did a great job (I wasn’t the one running!), and am very busy looking into the future. Remember, I am a ‘Stable Genius’," he wrote.

Trump said earlier that he would make a big announcement on November 15. He is expected to announce plans to run for president in 2024. However, after the Republican Party achieved moderate success in the midterm congressional elections, the US media started speculating that the party might not support his candidacy and that Trump might be considering indefinitely postponing his election announcement.