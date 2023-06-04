Biden signs bill to raise US debt ceiling

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. President Joe Biden has signed the previously approved bill by Congress to raise the debt ceiling, Trend reports.

The debt ceiling will now be reached on January 2, 2025, the statement of the White House said.

Biden expressed gratitude for the cooperation of Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (Republican from California), Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (from Kentucky), House Minority Leader Hakim Jeffries (from New York), and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (from New York).

The initiative, which, as the President stated, prevented an economic crisis and the collapse of the US, was approved by the Senate on June 1st.