FIA Formula 2 First Race winners announced at Azerbaijan Grand Prix

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Winners of FIA Formula 2 First Race held within Azerbaijan Grand Prix have been announced, Trend reports.

Prema Racing’s Robert Shwartzman took the lead, followed by Dan Ticktum, driving for DAMS, and Virtuosi Racing’s Guanyu Zhou finished in third.

The races within the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix started in Baku on June 4 and will last until June 6.