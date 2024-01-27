Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Azerbaijan to reopen state tourism agency’s office in Russia

Azerbaijan Materials 27 January 2024
Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 27. Azerbaijan plans to reopen the representative office of the State Tourism Agency of the Republic in Russia in 2024, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Russia Polad Bulbuloglu told TASS in an interview, Trend reports.

"In 2024, it is planned to resume operations of the representative office (tourist office) of the State Tourism Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Russian Federation, which will contribute to further strengthening of bilateral tourist ties," the Ambassador said.

