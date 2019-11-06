New standards for teaching foreign languages at UNEC

6 November 2019 13:25 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 6

Trend:

According to the new standards applied in 2019/2020 academic year, students are taught English on listening, reading, writing and speaking skills. The aim of the new standards applied at all UNEC faculties is to further increase students' foreign language proficiency and training highly qualified economist students and young researchers who can do research in foreign languages.

UNEC has approved an action plan for the implementation of the new standards. According to the action plan, English textbook, sillabus and exam questions have been prepared according to specialties. In order to develop listening skill, linguaphone cabinets have been installed in all the academic buildings of the university.

Students' language knowledge on listening, reading, writing and speaking skills will be assessed based on international experience.

