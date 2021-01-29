EU hopes to continue co-op with Azerbaijan on new investment projects - EU Delegation in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 29

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

EU hopes to continues cooperation with Azerbaijan on new investment projects, Head of EU Delegation in Azerbaijan Kestutis Jankauskas said, Trend reports.

Talking investments, Jankauskas noted that the most important bilateral cooperation project - the EU-Azerbaijan Business forum had to be postponed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Still we have conducted regular business climate survey in Azerbaijan the results of which will be shared with the public soon,” he said.

He expressed hope that this year there will be an opportunity to arrange an in-person meeting welcoming a lot of EU companies that already work and are interested to work in Azerbaijan.

“This will be an opportunity to see where Azerbaijan wants these companies to work and what these companies are interested in. Right now there are new opportunities opening for both Azerbaijan and the region, and we will continue working with Azerbaijan to look into these opportunities,” he said.

Jankauskas added that the EU is among the biggest trading partners of Azerbaijan and expressed hope that this trend will continue to expand.