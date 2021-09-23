Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy talks recent business support applications (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 12:10)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 23

Trend:

Over 1,900 applications for business support have been approved in Azerbaijan, the country's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said, Trend reports.

Jabbarov made the remark during the ‘Foreign Business in Azerbaijan: Review of the Business Environment 2021’ event

Minister noted that due to the coronavirus pandemic, the past year and a half were unexpected for all countries, including Azerbaijan.

“To this end, we had launched a number of projects, including payment of direct financial assistance, subsidies, and so on. We had also taken measures of state and social support,” the official said.

“Many of these measures will be supported in the future. One of such support measures is an electronic platform for submitting business applications. More than 5,300 applications were submitted. Of these applications, 1,900 have already been approved, and this is quite impressionable" added the minister.