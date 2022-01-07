Azerbaijan discloses information on wholesale outlets of flour and prices

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 7

The State Service for Antimonopoly Control and Supervision of the Consumer Market under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy has disclosed the information on wholesale outlets of flour and prices, Trend reports with reference to the State Service for Antimonopoly Control and Supervision of the Consumer Market.

According to the message, presently, the wholesale price on a 50-kilogram bag of flour is about 35.2-35.9 manat ($20.7-21.1) at wholesale spots. This is the price producers will be able to sell flour to businesses.

The prices at other selling spots that do not belong to flour producers are set taking into account the details of the supply chain, namely, transport costs, trade markups, etc.

The State Service for Antimonopoly Control and Supervision of the Consumer Market will continue to monitor compliance with antimonopoly legislation at flour sales outlets.