Tax authorities of Azerbaijan, Hungary maintain robust co-op ties - IOTA president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. Hungary and Azerbaijan's tax authorities maintain strong, stable, and friendly relations, said President Intra-European Organization of Tax Administrations (IOTA) and the National Tax and Customs Administration of Hungary (NTCA) Ferenc Vágujhelyi, Trend reports.

Vágujhelyi made the statement during the forum "Tax System in the New Development Period: Strategic Goals for a Sustainable Economy" held in Baku.

"The memorandum of understanding between Azerbaijani and Hungarian tax authorities, which facilitates the sharing of tax information and helps in tax collection, has been in effect since July 2020. Over the last three and a half years, this pact has proven to be an effective tool for improving our bilateral tax relations. I am certain that it will play a critical role in further boosting the efficiency of information sharing between the two countries," he noted.

IOTA's head emphasized Hungary's commitment to enhancing and advancing collaboration with Azerbaijan, expressing readiness to offer continuous support to the country.

He also mentioned that IOTA highly appreciates Azerbaijan's active participation in various events of the organization.

"Azerbaijani specialists have played an important role in the success of several IOTA initiatives. Aside from their involvement in technical projects, they have taken on administrative responsibilities inside the corporation. Azerbaijan served on IOTA's Executive Board and Operational Decision-Making Committee for three periods (from 2013 to 2016), actively contributing to the creation of IOTA's regional strategy," Vágujhelyi added.

