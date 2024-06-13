Azerconnect Group and Vodafone Group enter partnership agreement (PHOTO)

A partnership agreement has been signed between Azerconnect Group, a key player in Azerbaijan's ICT and high technology industries, and Vodafone Group, a leading European and African telecoms company.

The agreement was signed by the Chief Executive Officer of Azerconnect, Emil Masimov and Johannes Hummer, Regional Head of Middle East, Africa, Caucasus and Central Asia, Vodafone Partner Markets at Vodafone.

The partner market agreement will enable Azerconnect Group to accelerate development in crucial areas such as digitisation, security operations centres, network technologies and commercial services. Vodafone will provide partnership to Azerconnect Group, resulting in cost optimisation and value creation.

Emil Masimov, Chief Executive Officer of Azerconnect Group, said:

"Azerconnect Group is the largest ICT company in Azerbaijan with a proven track record of success. As a Vodafone partner market we can leverage Vodafone’s extensive global telecoms expertise. I am confident that this collaboration will significantly accelerate the sustainable development of Azerbaijan's ICT sector."

Petr Dvořák, CEO of Vodafone Partner Markets, added:

“Azerconnect Group is an innovative company and a leader within Azerbaijan. My team look forward to working with them to bring our experience in telecoms and business technology to develop the quality of service available to their customers as part of the partner markets family.”

About Azerconnect

Azerconnect Group is a company that operates in the dynamically developing ICT and high technology fields in Azerbaijan. Azerconnect Group delivers advanced solutions, including Mobile, Internet, and International leased lines provisioning, alongside cutting-edge digital services in FinTech, AdTech, and Media/TV. Azerconnect Group is part of NEQSOL Holding, an international group of companies operating in various countries across the energy, telecommunications, hi-tech, and construction industries.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone is a leading European and African telecoms company. We provide mobile and fixed services to over 330 million customers in 15 countries (excludes Italy which is held as discontinued operations under Vodafone Group), partner with mobile networks in 44 more and have one of the world’s largest IoT platforms. In Africa, our financial technology businesses serve almost 79 million customers across seven countries – managing more transactions than any other provider.

Our purpose is to connect for a better future by using technology to improve lives, businesses and help progress inclusive sustainable societies. We are committed to reducing our environmental impact to reach net zero emissions by 2040.

For more information, please visit www.vodafone.com, follow us on X at @VodafoneGroup or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/vodafone.