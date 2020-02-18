EU-wide Karabakh rally to be held in Berlin (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 18

Trend:

A EU-wide Karabakh Rally on the occasion of the 28th anniversary of Khojaly Massacre will take place on Feb. 22, at 1 PM in Paris Square near Brandenburg Gate, Berlin at the initiative of the diaspora organizations from more than 30 countries of the world and with the administrative support of Alliance of Azerbaijanis in Germany, Trend reports.

Azerbaijanis living in Azerbaijan, Germany, the Netherlands, Hungary, Poland, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Switzerland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Czech Republic, Austria, Switzerland, Norway, Finland, France, Romania, Croatia, the UK, Greece, Moldova, Ukraine, Georgia, Turkey, the US and Canada, as well as diaspora members of the fraternal peoples are expected to attend the rally.

The participants of the rally, to be held on the eve of the 28th anniversary of Khojaly Massacre will appeal to the international organizations with the slogans "Karabakh is Azerbaijan!", "We say no to terror!", "Azerbaijan demands justice!", "Don't be indifferent to Khojaly!", "Shame to the murders of the civils and innocent people!", "Armenia stop lying!", "Stop invasion!", etc.

The rally participants will demand international community to give proper legal and political account of Khojaly Massacre perpetrated by the Armenian invaders 28 years ago, put pressure on Armenia to return the Azerbaijani lands back, restore the rights of the Azerbaijanis deprived of their homeland, and make Armenia follow the decisions of the proper international documents adopted with regards to the conflict.

Brochures about Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Khojaly Genocide, financial and moral losses of the Azerbaijani side as a result of the aggressive policy of Armenia, will be distributed to the locals and tourists of Berlin. Thousands of Azerbaijanis are expected to attend the rally.

It is planned that at the end of the rally, the diaspora representatives will adopt a document and address it to several international organizations.