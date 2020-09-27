Georgia president: Very concerned with resumption of hostilities between Armenia, Azerbaijan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 27
Trend:
Georgia President Salome Zourabichvili called Armenia and Azerbaijan for peace, Trend reports with reference to Zourabichvili's official Twitter account.
"Very concerned with the resumption of hostilities between Armenia and Azerbaijan. We call for peace. Stability and peace in our region must be our common cause," Salome Zourabichvili
