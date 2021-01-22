Baku Higher Oil School holds discussions on ‘Natural resources of Karabakh’ (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 22

Baku Higher Oil School, jointly with the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, held a webinar on the topic "Natural Resources of Karabakh".

The webinar, which was held on the ZOOM platform, with the participation of 700 representatives of various local, transnational companies, educational institutions, departments and organizations, widely discussed the rich natural resources of Karabakh. ⠀

The speakers at the event were Rector of Baku Higher Oil School Elmar Gasimov, Chairman of the Committee on Natural Resources, Energy and Ecology, MP Sadig Gurbanov, Head of the National Geological Exploration Service of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources Ali Aliyev, and Associate Professor of the Petroleum Engineering Department of Baku Higher Oil School Gasham Zeynalov.

Speaking at the webinar, Rector of Baku Higher Oil School Elmar Gasimov said that “one of the main reasons for the occupation of Azerbaijani lands by Armenia is that these regions are rich in natural resources, including water, forest and land resources.”

The rector noted that the so-called "Nagorno-Karabakh regime" adopted many decrees and orders aimed at plundering the natural resources of our country.

“The term ‘Nagorno-Karabakh’ should not be used at all. This term has neither geographical nor historical basis. One must say: ‘The Karabakh region of Azerbaijan’. We propose that each university in the country is engaged in research in a certain direction, in accordance with its profile, including such areas as studying the history of Karabakh, identifying opportunities for the development of tourism, logistics, etc. in this region,” Elmar Gasimov added.

Chairman of the Committee on Natural Resources, Energy and Ecology, MP Sadig Gurbanov noted that the Armenians easily plundered our mineral resources, illegally profiting billions of US dollars.

He stressed that investigations are underway to determine the exact amount of damage caused to our country as a result of the plundering of mineral resources.

Head of the National Geological Exploration Service of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources Ali Aliyev said that in the pre-occupation period, 163 different types of mineral deposits were registered in the territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan occupied by Armenia, including: 4 gold, 7 mercury, 2 copper, 1 lead and zinc, 1 coal, 7 gypsum, 4 vermiculite, 1 raw material for production soda, 12 colored and decorative stones (obsidian, marble onyx, jasper, etc.), 10 sawn stones, 21 facing stones, 10 clay, 21 cement raw materials, 8 different types of building stones, 6 limestone raw materials, 11 sand and gravel rocks, 4 building sand, 1 perlite, 8 pumice-volcanic ash, 16 underground fresh waters and 10 mineral waters.

Ali Aliyev noted that “561 promising deposits of different types of minerals have been identified in the territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan that were formerly occupied by the armed forces of Armenia”.

It was noted at the webinar that, on the instructions of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, a comprehensive assessment of the damage caused by Armenia to Azerbaijan as a result of the illegal exploitation of natural resources is being carried out in the territories liberated from the occupation.

The goal is to take all necessary measures to bring to justice the political leadership of the hostile country, which pursued a policy of plundering Azerbaijan's natural resources.

The event concluded with a Q&A session.