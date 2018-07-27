Consultations between MFAs of Azerbaijan and Russia held in Baku (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 27

Trend:

The consultations between the ministries of foreign affairs of Azerbaijan and Russia are being held in Baku.

The Russian delegation is led by the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova, the Azerbaijani delegation is led by the Head of the Foreign Ministry's Press Service Hikmet Hajiyev.

The issues of information support of foreign policy are being discussed at the meeting.

