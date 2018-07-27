Consultations between MFAs of Azerbaijan and Russia held in Baku (PHOTO)

27 July 2018 12:44 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 27

Trend:

The consultations between the ministries of foreign affairs of Azerbaijan and Russia are being held in Baku.

The Russian delegation is led by the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova, the Azerbaijani delegation is led by the Head of the Foreign Ministry's Press Service Hikmet Hajiyev.

The issues of information support of foreign policy are being discussed at the meeting.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Zakharova: Russia welcomes any positive agreement between parties of Karabakh conflict
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13:21
Russian e-hailing service plans to expand its activities in Azerbaijan (Exclusive)
Economy news 11:44
USA feels jealous of relations between Turkey and Russia - Erdogan
Turkey 10:42
Uzbek, Russian banks to co-op in external loan markets
Economy news 10:36
Armenian armed forces violate ceasefire with Azerbaijan 95 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:05
TAP: Around 94% of pipes in Greece, Albania welded
Oil&Gas 09:41
Latest
Zakharova: Russia welcomes any positive agreement between parties of Karabakh conflict
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13:21
Fethullah Gulen dead - Turkish media reports
Turkey 12:59
Solemn commissioning of Rabat-Kashan-Kalay-Nau transmission line held in Afghanistan
Oil&Gas 12:57
Turkmenistan, Hungary discuss prospects of investment co-op
Turkmenistan 12:43
Pipe plant in Turkmenistan to buy equipment
Tenders 12:25
Trend deputy director general awarded medal of Azerbaijan Veterans Organization (PHOTO)
Politics 12:25
Uzbeks to decrease orders of physical goods via Amazon, AliExpress
Economy news 12:23
Number of entry visas to Uzbekistan up
Tourism 12:13
Import of timber will be exempt from VAT in Georgia
Georgia 12:13