Azerbaijani FM meets with new French ambassador

25 November 2019 19:44 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 25

Trend:

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov received newly appointed Ambassador of the Republic of France to the Republic of Azerbaijan Zacharie Gross, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

While congratulating the ambassador on his appointment, Mammadyarov expressed hope that the ambassador would contribute to further development of relations between the two countries.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on development perspectives of cooperation in political, economic, scientific-educational, energy and other fields between Azerbaijan and France.

Gross stressed that he would spare no efforts to strengthen the ties between the two countries during his diplomatic term.

Mammadyarov wished Gross every success in his diplomatic mission.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijan sets living wage for 2020
Society 20:41
New head of office of Cabinet of Ministers appointed in Azerbaijan
Politics 20:37
Azerbaijan’s ASAN Pay system to accept mortgage loan payments
Economy 20:23
Azerbaijani company starts to supply polypropylene to Russia
Oil&Gas 19:01
Mandatory health insurance proposed to be implemented in Azerbaijan in 4 stages
Society 18:24
Uzbekistan’s cities become members of International network of silk producing cities
Business 18:11
Latest
Azerbaijan sets living wage for 2020
Society 20:41
New head of office of Cabinet of Ministers appointed in Azerbaijan
Politics 20:37
Azerbaijan’s ASAN Pay system to accept mortgage loan payments
Economy 20:23
Relying on banks to boost domestic production in Iran - wrong choice?
Business 20:20
JCPOA Joint Commission meeting to be held on Dec.6
Nuclear Program 19:45
Iran's Persian Gulf Petrochemical Industries Company to increase capital
Oil&Gas 19:35
Iran to continue work with IAEA - spokesman
Nuclear Program 19:29
Iran eyes to double export volume of non-oil products
Business 19:03
Azerbaijani company starts to supply polypropylene to Russia
Oil&Gas 19:01