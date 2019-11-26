Measures to prevent incidents on Russia-NATO contact line discussed in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 26

Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Army General Valery Gerasimov and chairman of NATO’s Military Committee, Air Chief Marshal Stuart Peach discussed measures to prevent incidents on the Russia-NATO contact line at a meeting in Baku, including the prospect of resumption of dialogue between military experts, Trend reports with reference to TASS news agency.

“The military leaders exchanged views on the situation in the field of European security, possible measures to prevent incidents on the Russia-NATO contact line, including the prospect of resuming a dialogue of military experts, and also discussed the situation in crisis regions,” Russian Defense Ministry said.

This is Gerasimov’s first meeting with Peach, who assumed the duties of chairman of NATO’s Military Committee in June. Prior to this, they talked only over phone.

