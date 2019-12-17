Eleven parties apply for participation in Azerbaijan's early parliamentary elections

17 December 2019 17:50 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 17

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The number of political parties that applied for participation in the early parliamentary elections to be held in Azerbaijan Feb. 9 next year has reached 11, Trend reports Dec. 17.

At the meeting of Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission on Dec. 17, authorized representatives of two more political parties were registered – the United Azerbaijan Party and Ana Veten Party.

Previously, authorized representatives of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), the Umid (Hope) Party, the Civic Solidarity Party of Azerbaijan, the Great Creation Party, the Popular Front Party of Azerbaijan, the National Revival Movement Party, the National Independence Party, the Democratic Party of Azerbaijan and the Great Azerbaijan Party were registered.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
For 11 months of 2019, exports from Istanbul, Ankara, Izmir to Azerbaijan exceed $1B (Exclusive)
Turkey 19:21
Ukraine’s Kherson region, SOCAR Ukraine strengthening co-op
Economy 18:43
Azerbaijani, Ukrainian presidents attend business forum in Baku (PHOTO)
Politics 18:43
Expert talks Azerbaijan's potential to develop alternative energy sources
Commentary 18:40
Naqif Hamzayev: Azerbaijan's relations with Ukraine developing in rising line
Society 17:50
Azerbaijan to create independent media center for early parliamentary elections
Politics 17:47
Latest
Over 1,000 kilometers of roads and railways to be laid in Iran
Transport 19:22
For 11 months of 2019, exports from Istanbul, Ankara, Izmir to Azerbaijan exceed $1B (Exclusive)
Turkey 19:21
Turkmenistan completing cotton harvesting campaign
Business 19:11
Sales volumes of Iran’s Khuzestan petrochemical company up by 30%
Business 19:10
Iran's oil minister talks air pollution, switching from gasoline to CNG
Oil&Gas 19:10
Iran’s Oxin Steel Company beats annual export record
Business 18:54
Iran's steel industry needs a roadmap - Hormozgan Steel CEO
Business 18:50
Ukraine’s Kherson region, SOCAR Ukraine strengthening co-op
Economy 18:43
Azerbaijani, Ukrainian presidents attend business forum in Baku (PHOTO)
Politics 18:43