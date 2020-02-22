Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva meet with Pope Francis in Vatican
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 22
Trend:
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have met with head of the Catholic Church Pope Francis in the Vatican.
Latest
Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva meet with Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal
Political analyst: Signing of Joint Declaration by Azerbaijan with G7 member Italy is extremely important