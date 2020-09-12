Assistant to Azerbaijani president visits military units in frontline zone

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 12

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Department for Foreign Policy Affairs of Azerbaijan’s Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev, Deputy Minister of Defense Lieutenant General Kerim Veliyev and other representatives of the ministry have visited several military units stationed in the foremost line of the front, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

First, flowers were laid at the bust of national leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev, installed on the territory of the military unit, and his memory was honored.

Inquiring about the service of the military personnel who is on the combat duty, Hajiyev observed the positions of the Armenian armed forces from the command-observation post.

Then the guests visited the memorial "In memory of those who died in April Battles" erected in the city of Horadiz, laid flowers, and honored the memory of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the struggle for Azerbaijan’s independence and territorial integrity.

Having visited the foremost line of the front, the guests have met with servicemen serving in combat positions and inquired about the conditions of their service.

During the meeting, assistant to the president conveyed the greetings of the supreme commander-in-chief.

While speaking about the continuation of measures aimed at fulfilling the orders of the supreme commander-in-chief on increasing the combat capability of the Azerbaijani Army and improving the social conditions of the servicemen, Hajiyev emphasized that these issues are in the center of constant attention of the country's leadership.

Then there was a joint lunch with the military personnel who is on the combat duty on the foremost line of the front and the conversation was held at the tea-table.

The assistant to the president has met with local residents in one of the frontline villages, conveyed the president's greetings to them, and inquired about the needs of the population.

While expressing satisfaction with the created conditions, the villagers asked to convey their gratitude to the country's leadership.