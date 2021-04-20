President Ilham Aliyev launches 110/35/10 Kv “Garasu” substation in Hajiqabul
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 20
Trend:
A 110/35/10 Kv “Garasu” substation has been launched in Hajiqabul district.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the event.
Chairman of the Azerishig Open Joint Stock Company Vugar Ahmadov informed the head of state of the conditions created at the substation.
