Climate change poses notable threats to global security - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1. Climate change poses notable threats to global security, UN Tourism Executive Director Zoritsa Urosevic said, Trend reports.

She made the remark during the VI World Forum of Intercultural Dialogue.

"We are living in a multilateral crisis. Peace and dialogue are required to resolve it.

The absence of peace disrupts the balance of humanity. Climate change, food insecurity, and other issues make life tough. Who will be concerned about global warming if basic needs are not met? Climate change poses significant risks to global security," she said.

The VI World Forum of Intercultural Dialogue has started its work in Baku.

A total of 700 guests from different countries around the world are taking part in the forum on the theme "Dialogue for Peace and Global Security: Cooperation and Interaction."

Besides ministers, the participants, representing more than 100 countries, include representatives of ministries of culture from 60 countries and 28 international organizations. The forum is scheduled to include ten-panel discussions and four plenary sessions.

The event, organized by the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan, is held in partnership with reputable international organizations, including the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC), UNESCO, ISESCO, and the UN World Tourism Organization.

To note, the event will be held from May 1 through 3.

