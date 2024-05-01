Complex challenges necessitate jumping into solutions - UNESCO's official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1. It is necessary to find solutions to complex challenges, UNESCO's Assistant Director-General for Social and Human Sciences, Gabriela Ramos said, Trend reports.

She made the remark during the session "Applying soft power in the development of multilateral cooperation: building solidarity and countering division," held within the framework of the VI World Forum of Intercultural Dialogue.

"There are distinctions among societies. We need to prioritize demands. We must understand the circumstances of others. Naturally, we must lead these efforts, which imposes responsibility on ourselves. We need to establish an environment in which compassion can be exhibited. We must endeavor to understand the issues that others encounter," she said.

The VI World Forum of Intercultural Dialogue has started its work in Baku.

A total of 700 guests from different countries around the world are taking part in the forum on the theme "Dialogue for Peace and Global Security: Cooperation and Interaction."

Besides ministers, the participants, representing more than 100 countries, include representatives of ministries of culture from 60 countries and 28 international organizations.

The event, organized by the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan, is held in partnership with reputable international organizations, including the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC), UNESCO, ISESCO, and the UN World Tourism Organization.

To note, the event will be held from May 1 through May 3.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel