My time in Baku underscored vital importance of dialogue and peace - UNESCO official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1. My time in Baku underscored the vital importance of dialogue and peace, Assistant Director-General for Social and Human Sciences at UNESCO Gabriela Ramos said during the 6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, themed “Dialogue for Peace and Global Security: Cooperation and Interconnectivity” in Baku, Trend reports.

"Witnessing the difficulties that millions confront, my experience in Baku highlighted the critical significance of dialogue and peace. Global divides are widening, with four out of every five people facing prejudice, causing worldwide schisms. As a result of the widespread lack of trust, conversation becomes increasingly important.

The importance of hosting this forum cannot be understated. We express our gratitude to Azerbaijan for the kind reception," she said.

To note, the 6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue has kicked off in Baku.

A total of 700 guests from around the globe are convening for the forum centered on the theme "Dialogue for Peace and Global Security: Cooperation and Interconnectivity."

Among the diverse participants hailing from over 100 nations, ministerial figures and representatives from the cultural ministries of 60 countries, along with 28 international organizations, will be in attendance. The agenda includes 10 panel discussions and four plenary sessions.

This significant event, organized by the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan, is a collaborative effort with esteemed international bodies such as the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC), UNESCO, ICESCO, and the UN World Tourism Organization.

The event is set to run from May 1 through 3.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel