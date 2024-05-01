European Commission cannot be politicized body - Charles Michel

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1. The European Commission cannot be a politicized body, President of the European Council Charles Michel said in an interview with the Spanish El Mundo, Trend reports.

Charles Michel claims that there are sometimes double standards in decision-making among EU member states in Brussels.



He underlined the significance of the European Commission remaining independent and objective rather than becoming politicized.



Regarding EU enlargement, the European Council President emphasized the importance of new members joining the community in 2004.

He expressed concern that, without the accession of several countries to the EU 20 years ago, a "new iron curtain" could have emerged in those states. However, Michel acknowledged the "growing problem" in the EU concerning unanimous decision-making.

The head of the head of the European Council sees the next EU enlargement as a historic milestone.

"Due to its size, agricultural sector, and ongoing conflict, Ukraine will require a unique transition period," he added.

