Joe Biden's statement on events of 1915 may not be intended for long-term strategy - Russian political analyst

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 25

Trend:

US President Joe Biden's statement on the events of 1915 may not be intended for a long-term strategy, Tatiana Poloskova, Political Analyst, Doctor of Political Science, State Advisor of the Russian Federation, 1st class, and former Head of the CIS Department of Zarubezhneft JSC under the Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation, told Trend on April 25.

Poloskova was commenting on the statement of the US president in connection with the so-called "Armenian genocide".

"President Biden's statements regarding the events of 1915 cannot but cause dissatisfaction in Turkey and Azerbaijan and not only there,” doctor of political science said. “Peace in the region is still fragile and Biden in this situation is like a bull in a China shop."

“There is such a question whether this initiative is personal, initiative of speechwriters or the result of the activity of the Armenian lobby,” doctor of political science said. "But I think that we will receive an answer to this question soon."

Poloskova stressed that from a political point of view, this is a significant event, but it is necessary to observe what will happen then.

"Will there be any concrete actions towards the deterioration of relations with Turkey, will the US step up its activity in the Transcaucasus, including the Nagorno-Karabakh issue?" Poloskova said.

“If so, then this can greatly affect the geopolitical structure,” doctor of political science said. “But I do not rule out that Biden's statement may not be intended for a long-term strategy and become the beginning of some fundamental steps and decisions. Time will tell."