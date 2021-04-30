President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by Lithuanian FM (UPDATE)

Details added, first version posted 30 April 2021 11:18 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Lithuania Gabrielius Landsbergis.

The sides discussed the Azerbaijan-Lithuania bilateral relations and the issues of regional security. The head of state highlighted the occupation of Azerbaijani lands by Armenia for nearly 30 years and affirmed the country’s position on the situation during the post-war period.

They discussed the issues of cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the European Union, and expressed hope that the negotiations on a new draft agreement between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the European Union will be finalized soon.