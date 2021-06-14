Azerbaijani president awards martyr journalists

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 14

Trend:

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order on awarding a group of persons who have fulfilled their professional duties in the liberated (from Armenian occupation) territories with the Order ‘For Service to Motherland’ 3rd class, Trend reports.

Under the presidential Order, Siraj Abishov, Arif Aliyev, and Maharram Ibrahimov, killed while fulfilling their professional duties decently in the liberated territories, were awarded the Order ‘For Service to Motherland’ 3rd class.

The employees of the Azerbaijan State News Agency (AZERTAC) and Azerbaijan Television (AZTV) were filming the liberated territories when they hit a mine in the village of Susuzlug of Kalbajar district on 4 June. AZERTAC correspondent Maharram Ibrahimov and AZTV cameraman Siraj Abishov, as well as the representative of the Kalbajar district Executive Authority for Susuzlug village, Arif Aliyev, were killed when their vehicle hit the anti-tank mine. Four people were injured.