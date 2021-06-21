Armenia’s refusal to provide minefield maps exacerbates situation - FM (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 13:42)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Armenia’s refusal to provide the maps of minefields exacerbates the situation, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said.

Bayramov made the remark in Baku at a joint press conference with Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi, Trend reports on June 21.

"Armenia’s refusal to provide the maps of minefields delays the implementation of the trilateral agreement [on ceasefire and cessation of all hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh region] signed by Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia," the Azerbaijani minister said.

Tileuberdi was informed that during the period after the signing of the agreement on November 10, 2020, 28 people died in Azerbaijan as a result of mine explosion and more than 120 were wounded.

"Armenia, with the participation of international mediators, has recently provided maps of minefields planted in Aghdam district,” Bayramov said. “Some 97,000 mines were planted only in one district, which shows the level of mine threat."