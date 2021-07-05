Turkish Air Force commander arrives on working visit in Azerbaijan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 5
Trend:
A delegation led by the commander of the Turkish Air Force, Army General Hasan Kucukakuz arrived in Azerbaijan on a working visit on July 5, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.
Within the visit, an exchange of views will take place on the current state and prospects of cooperation between the Air Forces of Azerbaijan and Turkey, and the possibilities of expanding bilateral ties will be considered.
Latest
Armenia's transfer of minefield maps to Azerbaijan to stimulate region's safe development - Russian analyst
New logistics product of subsidiary of Azerbaijan Railways company increases cargo transportation via BTK
Increase in exports of fruits and vegetables to China can provide GDP growth - Kyrgyz Agriculture Ministry