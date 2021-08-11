Russian peacekeepers must stop allowing deployment of Armenian troops to Azerbaijan's liberated lands - MoD (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 13:48

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 11

Trend:

The peacekeeping forces of Russia must put an end to the cases of deployment of the Armed Forces of Armenia in the territories of Azerbaijan, previously liberated from Armenian occupation, Trend reports citing the press statement of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

The Russian peacekeepers were deployed on Azerbaijani liberated lands on the basis of the trilateral statement, signed by the heads of Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia on November 10, 2020.

The statement noted that the complete withdrawal of the remaining servicemen of the Armenian Armed Forces from the Azerbaijani territories, where the peacekeeping forces of Russia are temporarily deployed, was not ensured.

“In recent days, there have been cases of the transfer of Armenia's troops to the territory where the peacekeeping forces of Russia are temporarily stationed, the deployment of new Armenian posts near the settlements of Mukhtarkand and Shushakand, as well as in the eastern direction of the administrative borders of the liberated Kalbajar and Lachin district of Azerbaijan,” the statement reads.

The ministry said that the Azerbaijani army takes adequate measures, and such cases are being prevented.

“All this is happening due to irresponsible and provocative order of the new Minister of Defense of Armenia Arshak Karapetyan to the Armenian army on the use of force using all means. Armenia’s former Defense Minister David Tonoyan also came out with a provocative military doctrine, which he called "new wars, new territories." His shameful fate is known to everyone,” the statement reads.

The Azerbaijani army will ensure that all adequate measures are taken.

“The peacekeeping forces of Russia must put an end to the cases of deployment of the Armed Forces of Armenia in the Azerbaijani territories, in which they are deployed in accordance with the paragraphs of the trilateral statement,” the statement says.