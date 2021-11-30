Italian Embassy expresses condolences to Azerbaijan over military helicopter crash

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5

Trend:

The Italian Embassy in Azerbaijan expressed condolences over the crash of a military helicopter in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

"The Embassy of Italy extends its deep condolences to the families of the crew members who tragically lost their lives today, following the crash of an Azerbaijani military Helicopter at the Garaeybat training range," stated in the embassy's official Twitter page.

A military helicopter of the Azerbaijani State Border Service crashed during training flights at the Garaheybat airfield in Khizi district at 10:40 (GMT+4), as a result of which two people were injured and 14 people were killed.