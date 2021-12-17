Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry organizes event dedicated to results of 2021 (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 20:09)

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry organized an event dedicated to the results of the year at the Gulustan Palace on Dec. 17, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The event was attended by high-ranking officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, high-ranking representatives of relevant departments, heads of diplomatic missions and offices of international organizations accredited in our country.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov spoke about the independent, open and pragmatic foreign policy of the Republic of Azerbaijan under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev in 2021 based on the national interests of our country. He also spoke about the successful steps in foreign policy, including the initiatives put forward by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan within the framework of his chairmanship in national and international organizations, the projects implemented, concrete steps towards peacebuilding in the post-conflict period, as well as about the work done to further develop cooperation at the bilateral and multilateral levels this year - the first anniversary of the restoration of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

Speaking about vision of the future of Azerbaijan in the light of the new realities in the region after the conflict, the minister stressed that, as the head of state said in this regard, Azerbaijan is aimed at peacebuilding, stability and sustainable development in the region. Speaking about the large-scale construction work carried out in the liberated territories, the minister thanked the friendly countries and partner countries for their support in the restoration and construction process.

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev, speaking at the event, noted that Azerbaijan has always paid attention to the development of cooperation and friendly relations with other countries, and these relations have been developed over the past year.

He, stressing that Azerbaijan, having demonstrated solidarity with the world community, contributed to the global fight against COVID-19, noted that the current processes in international organizations make it necessary to build a politically and economically more just world order in the post-pandemic period. Hikmat Hajiyev said that the threats and challenges we face on a global scale require increasing the flexibility of universal regional and international organizations and adapting them to new realities.

Assistant to the President noted that Azerbaijan has created a new reality in the South Caucasus region, putting an end to the almost 30-year-old Armenian military occupation, and today Azerbaijan is striving to create a new South Caucasus region based on the principles of regional cooperation, opening communications, mutual respect for the territorial integrity of each other. At present, Azerbaijan faces such important issues as the restoration and reconstruction of the liberated territories and the return of internally displaced persons. In this regard, he stressed that one of the biggest obstacles is the threat of mines and Azerbaijan hopes for serious support from the international community in eliminating this threat.