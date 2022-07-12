EU-Azerbaijan Cooperation Council to hold meeting

The Cooperation Council between the European Union and Azerbaijan will hold its eighteenth meeting on Tuesday, 19 July 2022 in Brussels, chaired by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov. The High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell will lead the EU delegation, Trend reports citing European Council.

The Cooperation Council will discuss the state of play and next steps of the EU- Azerbaijan bilateral relations, focusing on the EU-Azerbaijan Partnership Priorities and Sectoral cooperation, and the Eastern Partnership and the implementation of the Economic and Investment Plan.

The Cooperation Council will then exchange views on political matters, including regional issues, democracy, rule of law and human rights.