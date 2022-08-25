Azerbaijani PM holds meeting with Kyrgyz counterpart (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 25. Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov met with his Kyrgyz counterpart Akylbek Japarov in Kyrgyzstan's Cholpon-Ata city as part of his working visit to the country on August 25, the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers told Trend.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers, the parties expressed satisfaction with the development of relations between the countries in various fields.

It was noted that mutual visits of the countries’ presidents and the documents signed during them are of particular importance in achieving a high level of bilateral relations.

Confidence was also expressed that the ‘Declaration on strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan’ signed by the presidents in April this year during the official visit of the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov to Azerbaijan and other documents will bring relations between the two countries to a new level.

The parties also widely discussed prospects for further development of mutually beneficial Azerbaijani-Kyrgyz cooperation in the political, trade, economic, transport and transit, agricultural, humanitarian, cultural and other fields.