German traveler amazed by pace of restoration in Karabakh

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, September 9. It’s hard to imagine how in such a short time Azerbaijan managed to build so much in the liberated Karabakh, Jurgen Kuller, German expert on long-distance travel, said in an interview with Trend.

Kuller was among the foreign travelers who are on a visit to Azerbaijan's liberated lands, including Shusha and Aghdam.

"During the trip to Shusha and Aghdam, I saw a lot of destruction along the road we were driving on. At the same time, I saw new houses, hotels, shops, I saw active construction work, I saw a new road, which amazed me a lot," he said, adding that he admires how Azerbaijan is restoring everything that was destroyed by Armenia during the years of occupation.

Speaking about the mines left by the Armenian invaders literally at every step in Karabakh, Kuller said he was in Iraq and saw a similar problem, how, many years after the conflict, the mines continued to take the lives of people.

On October 8, the trip of famous travelers from more than 20 countries to Karabakh and East Zangezur began.